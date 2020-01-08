China to release 20,000 tons of frozen pork from state reserves on January 9

China will release 20,000 tons of frozen pork from its state reserves on Jan. 9, said a notice on the website of the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center dated Jan. 6, reported Reuters.

Notice of the release comes in the run-up to the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of January, China’s peak period for pork consumption.

Beijing has already released more than 100,000 tons of frozen pork from state reserves since last month to shore up supplies after deadly African swine fever devastated the country’s pig herd.