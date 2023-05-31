China tops Tesla Model Y sales

China was the biggest market for Tesla’s Model Y electric sport utility vehicles, helping it become the world’s top selling vehicle in the first quarter of this year, according to data from market research firm JATO, reports Reuters . Elon Musk on Tuesday visited China for the first time in three years, highlighting the importance of the world’s biggest electric market.

Tesla sold 267,171 Model Ys in the first quarter of this year, of which 94,469 were sold in China, higher than 83,664 in the United States and 71,114 in Europe, according the data. Overall, the United States was the biggest market for Tesla, which does not provide regional breakdown of its global sales.

Model Y ranked first in global sales, followed by the Toyota Corolla, Toyota Hilux, Toyota Rav4 and Toyota Camry, according to the data. Model Y is the only pure electric car in the list.