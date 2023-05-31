Mitsubishi Motors to extend China production suspension

Mitsubishi Motors will extend a suspension of its production in China beyond May, highlighting struggles the Japanese car maker faces in the world’s largest auto market, reports Reuters . Mitsubishi Motors is discussing when to resume production in China with its local partner, a company spokesperson said, adding that there was nothing he could say about the timing.

The Japanese company said last month it had halted production of its Outlander sport utility vehicle (SUV) in China for three months until end-May and would take a $78 million charge for slowing sales at its joint venture with state-owned GAC Group.

SUVs represent the largest portion of the electric vehicle market in China, where price cuts and the rollout of new models of local and foreign brands have cannibalised sales of gasoline-powered cars.