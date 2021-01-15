China trade surplus breaks record monthly level

China’s trade surplus hit its highest ever monthly level in December, as the country’s exports continued to boom during the coronavirus pandemic, reported the Financial Times.

Exports grew 18.1% in dollar terms last month, while imports rose by 6.5%, pushing the trade surplus to a record $78 billion. Both exports and imports exceeded forecasts of economists polled by Bloomberg.

That surge in trade has helped boost China’s economy, which has recovered rapidly from the early impact of the pandemic. Gross domestic product data to be released early next week are expected to show that the Chinese economy expanded 2.1% cent last year.