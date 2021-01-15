Chip shortage will continue to disrupt auto production in China, industry warns

Semiconductor chip shortage issues will continue to disrupt China’s production of automobiles in the coming months, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said in a Wednesday post, reported Caixin.

The shortage problems emerged last month, leading to a drop in vehicle production for a number of carmakers, including SAIC-Volkswagen Automotive and Guangqi Honda Automobile.

Vehicle output at SAIC-Volkswagen slumped by nearly a quarter in December to 125,800 units compared to November, while Guangqi Honda’s production dipped 1.3% month-on-month in the same period. GAC Toyotasuspended a third production line in the southern city of Guangzhou due to chip supply issues, reported Caixin.

The lingering chip supply crunch could lead to a 5% year-on-year decline in production volumes for some carmakers in the first quarter this year, said UBS auto analyst Gong Min.