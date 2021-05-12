China turns to Turkmenistan for more gas after cutting Australian supplies

China is looking to Turkmenistan to expand natural gas supplies as it cuts back on Australian energy imports, reported the South China Morning Post.

Wrapping up a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov and the country’s deputy prime minister Serdar Berdymukhamedov in Xian on Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said cooperation on natural gas was the “ballast stone” of the bilateral relationship.

“China sees Turkmenistan as a long-term cooperative partner on natural gas, and is willing to formulate a comprehensive cooperation plan with the Turkmenistan side with a future-oriented perspective,” Wang said, according to a foreign ministry statement on Monday night.

The ministry said China and Turkmenistan agreed to “further consolidate and expand cooperation in natural gas, and create a full industry chain strategic partnership in the energy sector”.