Tesla halts Shanghai land buy as US-China tensions rise

Tesla has halted plans to buy land to expand its Shanghai plant and make it a global export hub, said Reuters sources familiar with the matter, due to uncertainty created by US-China tensions.

With 25% tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles imposed on top of existing levies under former US President Donald Trump still in place, Tesla now intends to limit the proportion of China output in its global production, two of the four sources said.

Tesla had earlier considered expanding exports of its China-made entry-level Model 3 to more markets, including the United States, sources told Reuters, a plan that had not previously been reported.