Product listings from major China-based electronics disappear from Amazon listings

Amazon.com has blocked several prominent mainland Chinese merchants for alleged “suspicious behaviour”, in a move that industry insiders say is part of a targeted crackdown on questionable business practices sellers on the platform, including those based in China, reported the South China Morning Post.

For over a week now, most Amazon listings from Aukey, a major Shenzhen-based electronics vendor, have been listed as “currently unavailable”.

Similarly, most products on Mpow, the main Amazon electronics store run by ByteDance and Xiaomi-backed consumer product firm Patozon, have not been available for purchase since late April.