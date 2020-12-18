China urged to ‘expand job market’ in 2021

China must set its sights on expanding the job market next year, especially for university graduates and migrant workers, experts at a labour ministry conference have said, as the country’s top leaders gather in Beijing to set future economic policies, reported the South China Morning Post.

Hundreds of officials are in the capital for the annual Central Economic Work Conference this week, where job growth will be high on the agenda for 2021, the same year the Communist Party celebrates its 100th anniversary and the start of the next five-year plan, said the SCMP.

“It is very important to ensure a stable job market in such a special year like 2021,” according to the conclusions of a national employment conference organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

“We must set our sights on a fuller and higher-quality employment target … using every means to stabilize and expand job markets,” the ministry said on its website on Wednesday.