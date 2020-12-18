US bans utilities supplying defense facilities from buying power grid items from China

The US energy secretary on Thursday signed an order prohibiting electric utilities that supply critical defense facilities from importing certain power system items from China, in an effort to protect US security from cyber and other attacks, reported Reuters.

The Department of Energy said in a release the order prohibits utilities that supply the defense facilities at a service voltage of 69kV or above from acquiring, importing, transferring, or installing bulk power system electric equipment.

Bulk power equipment consists of items used in substations, control rooms, or power plants, including nuclear reactors, capacitors, transformers, large generators and backup generators and other equipment, said Reuters.

“It is imperative we secure the (bulk power system) against attacks and exploitation by foreign adversaries,” Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in the release. Brouillette said it is one of the steps the Trump administration is taking to “diminish the ability of our foreign adversaries to target our critical electric infrastructure.”