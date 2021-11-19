China-US Developments

It’s the most complex international relationship and it’s going to get more convoluted as time goes by. But this week allowed for some movement at least. Biden and Xi had a call, no breakthroughs, much reiteration of standing positions. But there was an agreement with caveats on each country allowing journalists from the other place to operate in their territory—we’ll see how that plays out, it’s a long way to go to get back to where it was. A lot of Chinese reporting by US organizations and others has moved offshore. Meanwhile, it seems there was a prisoner exchange—one American for seven Chinese. Interesting balance there. And both sides said what they wanted to say on Taiwan, which is so much more high-profile as an issue today than it has ever been. But anyway, slightly more positive vibes all round as this week ends.

In other news, Wang Qishan said that China can’t develop alone, and the country got a new stock market, based in Beijing, and who would have guessed it, but the first few IPOs took off like rockets.

Have a good weekend.