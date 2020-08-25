China-US phone in ‘constructive’ trade talks and promise progress

Top trade negotiators from China and the United States held a phone conversation on Tuesday to review progress of the phase one trade deal, after US Donald Trump postponed talks which had been expected to take place on August 15, reported the South China Morning Post.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to discuss the agreement’s implementation.

“The parties addressed steps that China has taken to effectuate structural changes called for by the agreement that will ensure greater protection for intellectual property rights, remove impediments to American companies in the areas of financial services and agriculture, and eliminate forced technology transfer,” said a statement from Lighthizer’s office.

Significant increases in purchases of US products by China and further actions needed to implement the agreement were also discussed. “Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement,” the statement said. A briefer statement by the Chinese side described the talks as “constructive” and said both sides would create favorable conditions to continue the deal.