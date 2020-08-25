India moves to cut Huawei gear from telecoms network

India is phasing out equipment from Huawei and other Chinese companies from its telecoms networks over an escalating border dispute, striking a fresh blow to the beleaguered technology giant in one of its most important markets, reported the Financial Times.

New Delhi has not issued any formal written ban on Chinese equipment suppliers like Huawei and ZTE, nor has prime minister Narendra Modi’s government made any such public pronouncements. New Delhi is unlikely to ever formally ban Huawei or other Chinese equipment companies, lest it provoke a tough response from Beijing, a senior government official told the FT.

However, industry executives and government officials say key ministries have clearly indicated that local telecom service providers should avoid using Chinese equipment in future investments, including in 5G networks. “It’s open now that the government is not going to allow Chinese equipment,” a top telecom industry executive told the FT. “There is now clarity . . . It’s really game over.” India’s telecoms department, the executive added, “has already disallowed 5G testing with Chinese vendors”.