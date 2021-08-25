China, Wall Street start new round of talks

A revival in talks between Chinese government officials and a group of Wall Street veterans is expected before the end of this year, as the latter look for increased access to the country, reports Bloomberg.
Barrick Gold Chairman John Thornton, who is also a veteran of Goldman Sachs Group, is in Beijing meeting with high-ranking Chinese officials, Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
Thornton is one of the chairs of the influential group dubbed China-US Financial Roundtable that was conceived during escalating tensions between the US and China in 2018, with the talks featuring emissaries from US finance and senior Chinese regulatory officials.
You must log in to post a comment.