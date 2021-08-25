China, Wall Street start new round of talks

A revival in talks between Chinese government officials and a group of Wall Street veterans is expected before the end of this year, as the latter look for increased access to the country, reports Bloomberg .

Barrick Gold Chairman John Thornton, who is also a veteran of Goldman Sachs Group, is in Beijing meeting with high-ranking Chinese officials, Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Thornton is one of the chairs of the influential group dubbed China-US Financial Roundtable that was conceived during escalating tensions between the US and China in 2018, with the talks featuring emissaries from US finance and senior Chinese regulatory officials.