TikTok expands e-commerce efforts with Shopify partnership

Short video app TikTok, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, is increasing its online retail presence through a partnership with Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify, reports the South China Morning Post . The collaboration will allow US and UK users to buy directly through the app.

Shopify merchants with a TikTok For Business account will soon be able to sell directly from their Shopify storefront, according to a joint release from both companies.

The pilot program is currently available to Shopify merchants only in the US and UK, while a select group of merchants in Canada will also be able to participate in the coming weeks. Shopify said it expects the feature to be rolled out to additional regions later this year.