China’s 2021 smartphone sales surge ends in April

Smartphone vendors doing business in China experienced a sharp contraction in sales in April as a global shortage of microchips, a core component for consumer electronics, continued to bite, reported Caixin.

Last month, China’s smartphone shipments dropped 33.9% year-on-year to 26.97 million units, according to a report released Tuesday by the government-backed China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

The figures put an end to a staggering sales surge seen in the first three months of this year. Smartphone shipments in China rose 94.3%, 236.6% and 67.7% year-on-year in January, February and March respectively, according to the CAICT.

The think tank did not explain the April sales drop, but it could be partly attributable to fallout from the global chip shortage, which is spilling over into many industries from phones to vehicle manufacturing, said Caixin.