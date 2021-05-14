Sinopec strikes deal with automaker Great Wall to develop hydrogen energy

Sinopec has signed a cooperation agreement with Baoding Great Wall Holdings Group to develop hydrogen car technology, broadening the Chinese oil and gas giant’s low-carbon portfolio, reported Caixin.

The two companies will team up to demonstrate vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells, build hydrogen refueling stations and develop integrated applications between cars and stations, according to their respective press releases.

Hydrogen fuel cells are seen by some as an emerging solution for slashing planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from transport. The cells power vehicles by combining hydrogen in a tank with oxygen from the air, producing only water vapor as a byproduct.

Sinopec Chairman Zhang Yuzhuo said at the signing ceremony that the state-owned energy titan planned to build 1,000 hydrogen fueling points across its network of gas stations — China’s largest — by 2025, according to a statement published Wednesday on the website of Great Wall Motor.