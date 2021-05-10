China’s carmakers, chip suppliers join forces against semiconductor shortage

The shortage of automotive chips is bringing China’s carmakers and semiconductor suppliers closer together than ever before, with representatives from both industries discussing contingency plans on the sidelines of a chip industry event that ended Saturday, reported the South China Morning Post.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, which represents the country’s car plants, was an official sponsor of the three-day Global Semiconductor Industry Expo held in the Chinese mega city of Chongqing. It is the first time the carmaker’s group has sponsored the annual event.

The auto chip shortage was “emblematic of insufficient domestic [semiconductor] supply capacity”, association deputy secretary Yao Jie said at a special seminar on the topic held Friday.

“It is necessary to build a platform for better bridging supply and demand,” Yao said, adding that China could tap into existing inventories and production resources to try and ensure automakers had enough chips to continue production.