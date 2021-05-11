China’s census reveals lowest ever population growth

China said its population hit 1.41 billion in 2020, a tiny rise from the previous year, underlining how the world’s most populous nation is going to have to face its demographic challenges sooner than expected, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The numbers indicate that China’s population has only gone up by 72 million since the last census, in 2010, which is likely to increase pressure on Beijing to ease remaining birth restrictions.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics only released the total population number without any details on births or deaths in 2020. The data showed a sharp rise in the percentage of Chinese aged 60 and above, to 18.7% of the population from 13.3% in 2010.

The portion of Chinese aged between 15 and 59 stood at 63.35% in 2020, down from 70.1% in 2010.