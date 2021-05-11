China’s digital yuan gains access to Alibaba’s 1 billion-person user base

Alibaba’s online grocery service and food delivery units are included in China’s digital yuan pilot program, giving the sovereign electronic currency system access to the internet giant’s 1 billion users, reported Caixin.
Users of Alipay, Alibaba’s mobile and online payment platform, can find a “digital yuan” option in their payment options. Now users can make payments using digital yuan in Alibaba’s ele.me food delivery system, Tmall supermarket, and Hema grocery stores.
