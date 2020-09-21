China’s commerce ministry issues rules on ‘unreliable entities’ list

China’s commerce ministry on Saturday issued rules on its proposed list of “unreliable entities,” part of an intensifying rift with the United States, saying it will target foreign firms and individuals endangering China’s sovereignty and security, reported Reuters.

After President Donald Trump’s administration imposed additional tariffs on Chinese goods and curbs on Huawei Technologies last year, China vowed to draw up a list aimed at punishing foreign firms deemed harmful to Chinese interests.

It has yet to publish the list, but the list is set to target foreign firms and individuals violating normal market transactions in China, interrupting deals with Chinese firms or taking discriminatory measures against Chinese firms, the ministry said.

In May, state-run paper, the Global Times, reported the measures would target US companies such as as Apple, Cisco Systems and Qualcomm, while suspending purchases of Boeing airplanes.