China’s economy remains resilient despite external risks, says Xi

China’s economy remains resilient and there are ample policy tools at Beijing’s disposal despite rising external risks, President Xi Jinping said in remarks published on Saturday, reported Reuters.

The world’s second-largest economy has steadily recovered from a virus-induced slump, but analysts say policymakers face a tough job to maintain stable expansion over the next several years to turn China into a high-income nation.

“The basic characteristics of China’s economy with sufficient potential, great resilience, strong vitality, large space for manoeuvre and many policy instruments have not changed,” Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying.

Xi reaffirmed a “dual circulation” strategy that would help steer the economy towards greater self-reliance, as US hostility and a global pandemic increase external risks. “We must seek our development in a more unstable and uncertain world,” he said.