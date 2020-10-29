China’s domestic jet fuel demand back to near pre-COVID levels

China’s domestic aviation fuel consumption rebounded to near pre-COVID levels in September, thanks to a fast recovery in passenger travel and cargo freight, although demand from international flights remained weak, industry sources said, reported Reuters.

Domestic aviation fuel sales amounted to about 2 million tonnes (523,300 barrels per day) last month, the highest since February and slightly below January, said two Reuters sources.

Domestic flights account for roughly two-thirds of China’s overall consumption of the aviation fuel. The rebound in jet fuel demand has improved Chinese refiners’ margins and enabled them to process more crude.

Between Oct. 25 and March 27, Chinese airlines will fly 84,634 domestic flights a week, 19.8% more than the year-ago level, while weekly cargo flights will rise nearly 40% to 2,101, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said last week.