US designates Chinese body a foreign mission, quits local cooperation agreement

The United States said on Wednesday it was designating a US branch of a Chinese government-controlled organization as a foreign mission and withdrawing from an agreement to promote local-level cooperation between the countries, reported Reuters.

A statement from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the designated organization, the National Association for China’s Peaceful Unification (NACPU), was controlled by China’s United Front Work Department, a Chinese Communist Party body charged with spreading its influence and propaganda overseas.

“The goal of this action is to shine a light on this organization and make clear that their messages come from Beijing,” the statement said.

It said the United States was also discontinuing participation in a 2011 memorandum of understanding between U.S. and Chinese governments concerning establishment of a US-China Governors Forum to Promote Sub-National Cooperation, reported Reuters.