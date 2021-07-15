China’s economic growth slows in Q2

China’s economic rebound slowed in the second quarter but continued to show unusual resilience more than a year after the country largely got control of the coronavirus within its borders, reported the Wall Street Journal.

China’s factories delivered another stronger-than-expected quarter of output while its consumers beat lowered expectations, raising hopes that domestic spending might play a greater role in sustaining momentum in the coming months.

China’s government said Thursday that gross domestic product grew by 7.9% in the second quarter from a year earlier, in line with economists’ expectations.

The second-quarter growth figure helped power China’s economy to a 12.7% expansion for the first half of the year compared with the pandemic-scarred first six months of 2020.