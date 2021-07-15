TikTok tops 3 billion downloads worldwide, the first non-Facebook app to do so

TikTok, and its Chinese sister app Douyin, has become the fifth non-game app to surpass 3 billion global installs across app stores, a tier that used to be the exclusive domain of Facebook, according to app tracking firm Sensor Tower, reported the South China Morning Post.

The four other apps are WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram, all owned by the Silicon Valley-based social networking company, Facebook.

The short video app TikTok, developed by Beijing-based ByteDance, has amassed more than $2.5 billion in consumer spending worldwide since its launch in 2016. Only four other non-game apps have managed to reach the same level: Tinder, Netflix, YouTube and Tencent Video.

TikTok was also the most downloaded and highest-grossing non-game app worldwide in the first half of 2021, reaching nearly 383 million first-time installs and about $919.2 million in consumer spending.