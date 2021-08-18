China’s Geely maintains vehicle sales targets despite chip shortage

Chinese auto maker Geely warned of a possible short-term drop in performance due to the global chip shortage and the resurgence of Covid-19 cases, reports Reuters . Despite the warning, the company maintained its annual sales target, betting on new product launches.

The company’s upbeat forecast and a strong first-half revenue growth helped send shares of the Hangzhou-based car maker up nearly 4%.

Geely posted a 22% rise in six-month revenue to end-June of RMB 45 billion ($6.94 billion), driven by an improved product mix. Its total vehicle sales rose 19% to 630,237 cars, underperforming a 27% growth in China’s overall passenger vehicle sales.