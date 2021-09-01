China’s leader Xi calls for more rules against monopolies, unfair competition

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for the strengthening of rules against monopolies and unfair competition at a meeting of the Central Committee for Deepening Overall Reform on Monday, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, reported by Caixin .

Besides toughened rules, the stringent implementation of anti-monopoly and fair competition policies is an “inherent requirement for improving the socialist market economic system,” Xi was quoted as saying.

He said that the country should form an environment of fair competition to create more room for small and medium-sized enterprises and better protect consumers’ rights, while promoting high-quality development and common prosperity.