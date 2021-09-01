Operations suspended at AmCham in southwest China

The American Chamber of Commerce in, based in Chengdu, announced that it has suspended operations and will “no longer carry out any activities” under its name, AmCham Southwest, “in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations of the People’s Republic of China,” reported the South China Morning Post .

The exact reasons for the closure are as yet unclear.

Benjamin Wang, chairman of AmCham Southwest, said in a message to the South China Morning Post on Tuesday that the group was “still working with the local government to resolve the issue,” without elaborating.