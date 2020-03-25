China’s mobile carriers double down on 5G

Despite the hit China’s economy is taking from the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s mobile carriers are set to scale up investment in their next-generation telecom networks, reported Caixin.

China Unicom plans to increase this year’s capital expenditure by 24% to RMB 70 billion ($9.86 billion), with half earmarked for 5G, according to its latest annual report, released Monday. That’s almost two-and-a-half times more than what it invested in 5G in 2019.

China Telecom, which released its annual report Tuesday, said its 5G capital expenditure for 2020 will be RMB 45.3 billion. China Mobile, the biggest of the country’s three telecom majors, said Thursday that it could spend as much as RMB 100 billion on 5G this year.

China Unicom said Monday that it aims to gain 50 million more 5G subscribers this year, but didn’t disclose how many packages it sold in 2019. China Mobile had 15.4 million subscribers at the end of February, according to its 2019 annual report, which it released Thursday. China Telecom said it had 10.73 million.