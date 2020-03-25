One fifth of American companies in China back to normal operations: survey

More than one fifth of American companies in China are back to normal operations after widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus epidemic, a survey showed Wednesday, reported Reuters.

Nearly a quarter of the respondents to the survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China said they expected a return to normal operations by the end of April, although another fifth expect delays throughout the summer.

“This is one of the areas that I think provides some sense of optimism,” the chamber’s president, Alan Beebe, said at a news conference accompanying the survey’s release.

Half of the 119 respondents to the survey are experiencing revenue declines of over 10%, and 14% reported losing at least a half-million RMB ($70,784) per day as a result of delays to re-opening businesses.