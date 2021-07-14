China’s mobile phone shipments fall 27% as users delay upgrading

Handset makers doing business in China witnessed a strong contraction in sales in the second quarter of 2021 despite the country’s economic rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Caixin.

In the three months through June, China’s mobile phone shipments plummeted 27% year-on-year to 76 million units, according to statistics from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

The CAICT, a think tank affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, gathers data on sales of cellphones to dealerships in China.