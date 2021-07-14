Xi-Biden summit moves closer with senior US diplomat Wendy Sherman’s China visit

Washington is sending a senior diplomat to China next week in a visit seen as an essential first step towards a potential leadership summit between the two powers, reported the South China Morning Post.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet China’s foreign vice-minister Xie Feng in Tianjin, where they will discuss the possibility of a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, an SCMP source said.

Such a meeting is seen as essential to pave the way for further engagement between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Sherman’s visit will also provide a rare opportunity for engagement ahead of the next phase of Biden’s China policy, as his point man for Asia Kurt Campbell puts the finishing touches on a review that will provide recommendations for the US administration’s future policy direction.