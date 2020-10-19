China’s outbound shipping container volume extends October gains

China’s outbound container shipping volume continued its upwards momentum in the second week of October, suggesting further gains in the country’s total exports in the first month of the fourth quarter, reported the South China Morning Post.

The China Containerized Freight Index stood at 1,053.8 on Friday, up 0.3% from a week earlier. The index has risen steadily in the second half of the year after falling sharply due to impact of the coronavirus pandemic, said the SCMP.

China’s total exports have followed a similar pattern, rising for a fourth straight month in September, with the growth rate accelerating to 9.9% from 9.5% in August.