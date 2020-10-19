Beijing counters restrictions with new law to curb sensitive exports

China’s national legislature passed a new law controlling the export of sensitive goods, services and technologies on Saturday in the latest move to counter escalating restrictions on Chinese technology companies by the United States, reported the South China Morning Post.

The new law will make it more difficult for US and Chinese tech companies to do business in each other’s countries, in particular making it more difficult for Chinese firms to operate globally, analysts said. The controlled items include military and nuclear products, as well as other goods, technologies and services, according to official state news, Xinhua.

Xinhua published a report on the new law late Saturday night, saying it will come into effect on December 1.

“Any country or region that abuses the export control measures and endangers the national security and interests of the People’s Republic of China,” the report said. It continued “China can take reciprocal measures against that country or region based on actual conditions”, without providing specific examples.