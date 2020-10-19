Chinese economy expands 4.9% in third quarter

China’s economy expanded 4.9% year-on-year in the third quarter as the country continues its rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, reported the Financial Times.

The expansion in gross domestic product is well ahead of a 3.2% increase in the second quarter and represents a sharp turnround from a historic decline at the start of the year.

The recovery in the world’s second-largest economy has been stoked by a state-backed industrial boom at a time when global growth remains under severe pressure.