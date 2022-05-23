China’s private company bond sales get increased support

Chinese authorities are stepping up efforts to help private companies raise financing as bond investors become increasingly wary of buying corporate debt amid slowing economic growth, disruption caused by Covid-19 lockdowns, and rising default risks, reports Caixin .

The country’s interbank bond market regulator on Tuesday announced the launch of a bond financing support tool for privately owned enterprises, known as the CSIPB, which offers a series of credit protection instruments—financial derivatives such as credit risk mitigation warrants, credit-linked notes and credit enhancement guarantees—that will compensate bondholders in the event of a default.

“(The move) sends positive policy signals to support bond financing by privately owned enterprises and will boost market confidence regarding investing in their bonds,” said a statement issued Tuesday by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII), the self-regulatory body of the interbank market backed by the central bank.