Huawei and ZTE now banned from Canadian 5G networks

Canada said it will move to ban Huawei and ZTE from providing 5G services in the country, in the latest move by a US ally to target the Chinese equipment telecoms manufacturers, reports the Financial Times .

François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s minister of innovation, science and industry, on Thursday said the country intends “to prohibit the inclusion of Huawei and ZTE’s products and services in Canada’s telecommunications system.”

“Providers who already have this equipment installed will be required to cease its use and remove it,” he said. The federal government will not compensate companies for the removal of Huawei and ZTE gear, he added. Equipment used for 4G networks will also need to be removed.