China’s Realme set to enter high-end EU smartphone market

Next month will see Chinese smartphone maker Realme enter Europe’s high-end handset market, reports Reuters . The company plans to release its priciest ever device in the market, as it seeks to expand past its budget offerings. The Shenzhen-based firm is among several Chinese handset companies that have been making major moves to seize global market share from Huawei Technologies, after stepped-up US sanctions hobbled the former top smartphone maker’s supply chains.

Realme plans to start selling its premium GT 2 Pro phone across Europe in February for $700-$800, founder and CEO Sky Li said.

This is almost double the €349 ($395) suggested price of the GT Master Edition it currently sells through Amazon and near the prices of other high-end phones from market leaders Apple and Samsung.