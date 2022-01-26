Geely to take car plants solar

China’s largest private car manufacturer Geely is set to install solar panels on the roofs of all its construction plants over the next two years as it looks to meet its carbon reduction target of 25% by 2025, reports Bloomberg .

Geely JoiNet, the division charged with greening the automaker’s production hubs, is also preparing to start carbon trading within 12 months and may have revenue from that endeavor of around RMB 10 million ($1.6 million) a year in about three years.

Among the factories that are being fitted with solar panels, one is located in the northwestern city of Xi’an and another is in the eastern city of Ningbo. The additions in those two plants will help Geely cut its carbon output by almost 60,000 tons a year in total.