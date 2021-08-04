China’s services growth gains pace, Caixin PMI shows

China’s services sector expanded at a faster pace in July, boosted by the accelerating recovery in business activity and new orders as some domestic Covid-19 flare-upscame under control, a Caixin-sponsored survey showed Wednesday.

The Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index, which gives an independent snapshot of operating conditions in the sector, surged to 54.9 in July from a 14-month low of 50.3the previous month. A number above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while a figure below that points to a contraction.