China’s ship delays cause backlogs

Yantian Port, one of China’s busiest ports, is experiencing an extended partial shutdown, muddling trade routes and increasing record freight prices, reported Bloomberg.

Although Yantian Port claims that it will resume normal activity by the end of the month, cargo backlogs in southern China ports may take weeks to recover.

Vice president of ocean strategy and carrier development at Flexport Inc Nerijus Poskus estimated the blockage at Yantian Port will take six to eight weeks to clear. As demand from the US and Europe peaks during the late summer months, the blockage will likely extend disruptions.