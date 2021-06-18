White House considering talks between Biden and Xi

The White House will consider arranging talks between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as the two countries spar over issues, a top US official said on Thursday, reported Reuters.

Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the two leaders are due to “take stock of where we are in the relationship.”

“Soon enough we will sit down to work out the right modality for the two presidents to engage,” Sullivan told reporters on a conference call.