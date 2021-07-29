China’s smartphone market cools in second quarter as Huawei drops out of top five vendor rankings

Smartphone shipments in mainland China declined 17% in the quarter ended June, as the void left in the market by US -blacklisted telecommunications giant Huawei could not be filled by the country’s other big Android handset vendors, reported the South China Morning Post.

Shipments in the world’s largest smartphone market reached 74.9 million units in the second quarter, down from 90.7 million in the same period last year, as the number of major Android handset vendors that could ship 10 million units each quarter shrank to three from five previously, according to a report on Thursday by tech research firm Canalys.

“The collective market share of the top five vendors has dropped from 95% in the second quarter of 2020, when Huawei dominated, to 82% in 2021,” said Nicole Peng, vice-president of mobility at Canalys.