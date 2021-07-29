Chinese city offers subsidies to encourage families to have more children

A city in Sichuan province has become the first in China to offer subsidies to help families raise more children, as the country tries to boost the birth rate, reported the South China Morning Post.

Authorities in Panzhihua, a city in the southwestern province, on Wednesday said parents would be able to claim a monthly allowance of RMB 500 (US$77) per child for a second or third baby up to the age of three.

They will also get access to free hospital maternity care and employers and state-owned companies in the city are being encouraged to offer childcare services.