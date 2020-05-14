China’s smartphone shipments bounce back in April as pandemic levels off

China’s smartphone vendors saw an end to three consecutive months of shipment contraction in April, as factories and stores reopened amid a relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions, reported Caixin.

In the fourth month of this year, China’s smartphone shipments totaled 40.78 million units, representing a year-on-year increase of 17.2%, according to a report released Tuesday by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a think tank affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The country’s smartphone shipments saw year-on-year declines of 36.6% in January, 54.7% in February and 21.9% in March, previous CAICT data showed.

April’s figures showed early signs of a recovery for handset makers, which have been gradually restarting production since March. In the first quarter, Huawei was the only major smartphone seller that saw slight shipment growth in its home market, delivering 30.1 million units compared with 29.9 million units over the same period last year, according to research firm Canalys.