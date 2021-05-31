China’s space station receives first cargo load

On Sunday, the China Space Station’s main module, Tianhe, received its first cache of supplies as China’s cargo spacecraft docked with the module, carrying food, equipment and propellant, reports Reuters.

The cargo craft, named Tianzhou-2 (“Heavenly Vessel” in Chinese), docked with Tianha at 5:01am Beijing time, doing so autonomously.

Leaving from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on the island of Hainan and with a designed lifespan of more than a year, the craft’s cargo included food for future astronauts which will be launched to the station on the Shenzhou-12 rocket next month.