Nationwide Chinese data center clusters planned to deal with shortage

According to a government blueprint, to deal with varying levels of supply and demand, China is planning to build clusters of data centers in both its eastern cities as well as western energy-rich regions, reports Caixin.

The document, issued by four government departments on Wednesday, shows a planned national data center network. The network will consist of major clusters in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei metropolitan region, Yangtze River Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Additionally, in western areas, clusters will be built in Guizhou province and the Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region. The plan was announced jointly by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Cyberspace Administration of China, National Energy Administration and National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).