China’s stock market value hits record high

The total value of China’s stock market has climbed to a record high of more than $10 trillion, as the country’s accelerating economic recovery propelled it past the previous peak hit during an equities bubble five years ago, reported the Financial Times.

The market capitalization of all shares listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen hit $10.08 trillion according to Bloomberg data compiled on Wednesday based on the previous day’s close. The benchmark CSI 300 closed 0.7% lower on Wednesday.

That is above the $10.05 trillion pinnacle hit in June 2015 immediately prior to a historic rout sparked by a crackdown on leveraged trading, which resulted in the Chinese market plunging by half. But analysts said despite this year’s rally, stocks are less frothy than during the bubble of 2015, when retail traders drove valuations to eye-watering heights, reported the FT.

“Investors are looking for growth and finding it very scarce elsewhere—so they see an enormous amount of opportunity in China,” said Craig Coben, co-head of Asia Pacific global capital markets at Bank of America.