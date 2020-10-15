Xi urges ‘greater political courage, wisdom’ to advance reform agenda

President Xi Jinping urged the city of Shenzhen, China’s pioneer of reform and opening-up in the southern Guangdong province, to take the lead in advancing the country’s reform agenda with “greater political courage and wisdom” amid “unprecedented challenges” including pressures of global competition for technology and talent, reported Caixin.

“The complexity, sensitivity and difficulty of pushing forward reform [in China] are no smaller than four decades ago,” Xi said on Wednesday at a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone.

“We must—with greater political courage and wisdom—adhere to the combination of crossing the river by filling the stones and strengthening top-level design,” he said, referring to a well-known reform concept, often attributed to former leader Deng Xiaoping, of pioneering through steady steps.

“By no means should we be stopped by the reversing trends and tides,” Xi said, without mentioning the Trump administration’s attempts to cut off China from global supply chains, particularly in advanced technologies such as 5G wireless networks and chipsets, said Caixin. “We should choose the right side of history to unswervingly further open up in a comprehensive manner.”